Bill O’Reilly Stuns On Hannity: Leftists Don’t Want White People ‘Calling The Shots’

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly appeared on “Hannity” Tuesday, addressing the beliefs of the far-left in America.

“They’re after–they don’t want capitalism. They don’t want the electoral college. They don’t want white people…generally calling the shots. So they have to mobilize minority Americans to be angry,” O’Reilly told Sean Hannity.

O’Reilly also claimed that far-left agents, which he believe to be “evil,” want to “destroy the Constitution” by changing it.

“‘Who forged it? Slave owners — Thomas Jefferson, George Washington. We can’t have a Constitution that they made — we have to have a new one!’ That’s the end game,” O’Reilly said.

