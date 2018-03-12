Bill to Force Homeschoolers to Warrantless Home Inspections

Under the guise of preventing child abuse, lawmakers in Maryland have introduced a bill that will allow the state to intrude in the lives of innocent families, keeping tabs on them, and destroying their right to privacy.

The bill, HB 1798 – County Boards of Education – Home Instruction Program – Observation of Instruction and Reporting of Abuse and Neglect, lays out some fairly ominous requirements that will persecute otherwise entirely innocent families for doing nothing other than teaching their children at home.

According to the bill’s text, it will establish grounds for parents to essentially register with the state and be subject to some of the same constraints as the public education system.

