Bill to Legalize Marijuana at the Federal Level Introduced

The road to marijuana legalization has not been an easy one.

Since Richard Nixon demonized certain recreational and therapeutic substances in order to target minority and revolutionary factions of American society, millions of people have been jailed and billions of taxpayer dollars spent to keep them there.

That is why New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has introduced the Marijuana Justice Act, a federal bill that would nationally legalize marijuana.

In a lengthy Facebook video he explains American values have been compromised in the “War on Drugs” initiated by Nixon and boosted by the Reagan administration. The government, he says, has not fulfilled its duty of “liberty and justice for all” in our prison system. Marijuana legislation has unfairly jailed minority citizens, veterans, and the mentally ill.

