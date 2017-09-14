Bill With Silencer Reform and Protections for Gun Owners Passes Committee

A bill that would reform silencer regulations and add certain protections for gun owners and hunters passed out of a committee in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

H.R. 3668, known as the SHARE Act, passed through the House Committee on Natural Resources after hearings on it were held in the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands yesterday. The bill includes a number of gun reforms that gun-rights and hunting activists have been pursuing for years. Silencer deregulation, further protections for interstate transport of firearms, further protections on the importation of firearms and ammunition, further protections on certain firearms and ammunition from reclassification in order to make them illegal, and increased access to federal public lands for hunting and fishing are all included in the bill.

Rep. Jeff Duncan (R., S.C.), who introduced the SHARE Act, said its movement out of committee is a “win for the sportsmen and women of America” and will serve to protect the country’s hunting tradition.

