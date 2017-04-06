Bill Would Ban Alcohol On Oregon Beaches

A bill introduced in the Oregon House of Representatives would ban the use of alcohol on the state’s public beaches.

House Bill 3441 would make it a crime to possess or consume alcohol, or to possess or discard “an alcohol container or any glass bottle designed to contain a drink or beverage,” punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,250.

Currently, drinking alcohol is allowed on Oregon beaches for people 21 and over.

The bill’s chief sponsor is Rep. Janeen Sollman (D-Hillsboro). It’s also sponsored by Sen. Mark Hass (D-Beaverton) and Reps. Mitch Greenlick (D-Portland), John Lively (D-Springfield), Sheri Malstrom (D-Beaverton), Susan McLain (D-Hillsboro) and Phil Barnhart (D-Linn/Lane counties).

