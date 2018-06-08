Bill Would Prevent States from Messing with Encryption

State and local governments would be barred from passing and implementing laws that undermine encryption under a federal bill introduced by a bipartisan quartet of House lawmakers Thursday.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., among others, would effectively supersede any state or local law that required manufacturers to build surveillance tools into their products or to ensure customer communications or other activities could be decrypted.

The Ensuring National Constitutional Rights for Your Private Telecommunications, or ENCRYPT, Act was also sponsored by Reps. Mike Bishop, R-Mich., Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Lieu introduced an earlier version of the bill in 2016, which never reached a committee vote. That bill came soon after the FBI tried to compel Apple to help it crack into an encrypted iPhone used by San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook.

