Bill would require Pentagon to assess security risks to electric grid

A bill introduced by a bipartisan group of House lawmakers this week would require the Pentagon to report to Congress on significant security risks to the U.S. electric grid and their impact on the U.S. military.

The bill would require the Pentagon, in coordination with the Energy Department, Homeland Security Department and the director of national intelligence, to issue a report identifying “significant security risks” that malicious cyber actors pose to critical defense electric infrastructure, and the potential effect of those threats on the U.S. armed forces.

The report would also have to assess the benefits and challenges of isolating U.S. military infrastructure from the electric grid. Finally, the Pentagon would be required to recommend measures to mitigate these security risks.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and is cosponsored by Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.).

