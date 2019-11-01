Billboard in London Encourages White People to Sterilize Themselves

A billboard has appeared in London encouraging white people to sterilize themselves to solve overpopulation.

The sign, which was put up on Holloway Road, says “Imagine a city less crowded… do your part–get sterilised! Yay!”

Spotted in London (Holloway Road)… Funny, this sign doesn’t meet the usual ‘diversity’ requirements of all the others around London. pic.twitter.com/dHmH6E6hgJ — Charlie (@CharlieIDM) October 24, 2019

The advertisement betrays a noticeable lack of ‘diversity’ as it only features caricatures of white people and no people of color.

Another Twitter user responded to the image by noting that a similar billboard had been erected in his home country of Portugal.

Looks like my family will have to pay that one a visit as well… Surely somebody closer by can do it though… pic.twitter.com/ODoA4IY1i5 — Filipe d'Avillez (@Favillez) October 24, 2019

Back in 2017, Londoners were hit with a different message after someone painted “SEX WITH REFUGEES IS JASMINE-SCENTED AND BEAUTIFUL” on the side of a building.

Yes, someone actually painted "SEX WITH REFUGEES IS JASMINE-SCENTED AND BEAUTIFUL" on the side of a building… https://t.co/GMygkwloBY — VICE UK (@VICEUK) December 18, 2017

Promotion of sterilization appears to be having an impact in some western countries where native birth rates are already dropping.

The number of Swedish men seeking voluntary vasectomies has risen by 70 per cent – from from 1,430 men in 2013 to 2,470 in 2017. In cities like Stockholm, the number of men sterilizing themselves has doubled over the last five years.

This has contributed to Swedes having a 1.78 birth rate, well below the replacement rate of 2.2 children per woman. This compares to just over 2 children for women from migrant backgrounds.



David Knight is live discussing this and more. Tune in!

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————