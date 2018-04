Billionaire toy tycoon Isaac Larian has made a last-minute effort to save Toys R Us from going out of business.

Larian, the CEO of the toy company MGA Entertainment, on Friday, bid $890 million for more than 300 Toys R Us stores in the US and Canada.

“OK. I followed through on my part,” Larian wrote on LinkedIn late Thursday. “Now it’s up to them to accept. Time is of the essence.”

