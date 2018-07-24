Billionaire Heiress Clare Bronfman Arrested for NXIVM Racketeering

The woman who helped fund Nxivm and the group’s leader Keith Raniere with her family fortune has been arrested and is set to be indicted on federal charges Tuesday afternoon.

Clare Bronfman, the heir to a multi-billion dollar liquor fortune, is accused of racketeering conspiracy in the new superseding indictment in the case.

That indictment also accuses Nancy Salzman, her daughter Lauren and Nxivm bookkeeper Kathy Russell of the same offenses.

Those three women were arrested in Albany and will be indicted there on Tuesday afternoon while Bronfman will appear in a Brooklyn court.

This brings the total number of members arrested to six, with leader Keith Raniere and his right-hand woman Allison Mack having already been indicted back in May.

