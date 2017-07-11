Billionaire Trump donor hires lobbyists to help vets

A billionaire donor to President Trump’s campaign has hired a lobbying team staffed with former members of Congress to advocate for mental health funding for veterans.

Hedge fund manager Steven Cohen, who also gave $1 million to help fund Trump’s inauguration ceremony, personally retained McDermott Will & Emery.

The firm will be to advocating on “efforts to increase access to mental health care for veterans; efforts to increase federal funding for PTSD-related research,” according to a lobbying disclosure form that became available to the public on Monday afternoon.

Work began in May, the document says, and includes two lawmakers-turned-lobbyists, former Reps. Jim Moran (D-Va.) and Jeff Miller (R-S.C.). Miller, who retired at the end of the last Congress, has a one-year cooling off period from lobbying his former colleagues. He is free, however, to lobby the executive branch.

