Bin Laden Son Calls for Uprising

Hamza bin Laden went after the Saudi kingdom’s relationship with America in a new video intended to incite Muslims to rise up against Middle Eastern rulers they see as too allied with the West.

The video is the sixth episode in a series by the son of Osama bin Laden; Hamza said that in addition to trying to spur “our dear people in the Arabian Peninsula” to rise up “against the criminal tyrants and rulers of the country,” al-Qaeda wants to incite people “to liberate the place of revelation from the Crusaders, and protect the Two Holy Mosques from the Safavids, and establish a complete and rightly guided Islamic system.”

In the goal to “revive the jihad for the sake of Allah,” bin Laden’s heir pitched an al-Qaeda promise to “redistribute the riches of the country among the poor and the needy and the deserving, so that the sons of the country can live honorably and in strength in the shade of the Shariah of the Lords of the Worlds.”

Read more