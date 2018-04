In a chilling example of the feeble, pathetic weakness at the core of so many European governments, it has emerged that Osama Bin Laden’s former bodyguard is living in Germany, claiming benefits and isn’t going to be deported.

The sickening situation has seen ‘Sami A’, a Tunisian still viewed as an Islamist threat, claiming benefits in Europe with his family.

A court decision seemingly ruled that he can’t be deported because the scumbag could be tortured.

