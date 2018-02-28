Binge Watching Leaves You Anxious, Stressed and Lonely

Binge watching your favorite TV shows is bad for your mental health and stops you from sleeping, a new survey suggests.

More than half of people surveyed admitted they experienced mental health issues after completing a series.

Of the 2,000 people surveyed by Patient.info, those aged 18-24 were fives times more likely to feel lonely, three times more likely to feel depressed and twice as likely to feel anxious, sleepless and empty.

But those aged 55 and over were less likely to experience mental health issues after binge-watching.

Read more