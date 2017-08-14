Biological Warfare? Antifa Protesters Threw Bottles Filled with Sh*t, Piss at White Rally

Image Credits: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

Share2
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 2

Counterprotesters at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, confronted White nationalist attendees and reporters using bags filled with urine and feces, according to various reports over the weekend.

As in previous confrontations, antifascist protesters were accused of lobbing tear gas canisters, cement-filled bottles and containers filled with urine and other chemicals at “Unite the Right” rally gatherers on Saturday.

Another reporter claimed Antifa threw pepper spray and pink paint at white nationalists.

NBC’s Katie Couric reported Saturday morning that her producers were “sprayed with urine,” but didn’t identify which side she suspected.

“Former New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg also said she saw protesters throwing urine on reporters,” reported The Morning Call, a Virginia newspaper.

However, Stolberg claimed “alt-righties” were responsible – with zero proof.

Many questioned why the media did not come out and condemn violence from both sides.

The scene is reminiscent of one that played out earlier this year in June, where Portland Antifa protesters flung feces and urine-filled balloons, in addition to other chemical agents, at “alt-right” protesters, according to Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman.

Protesters “may have been using ‘gopher gassers,’ small rodent poison gas devices,” Chief Marshman described at the time, blaming left-wing activists for presenting an imminent risk to the public and officers.

The Charlottesville protests came to a head when 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Ohio plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one and injuring over a dozen.

Share2
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 2

Related Articles

'Tolerant' Antifa Protesters Assault MSM Journalist, Bust Head Open

‘Tolerant’ Antifa Protesters Assault MSM Journalist, Bust Head Open

U.S. News
Comments
MSNBC: 'We Have A Racist As A President"

MSNBC: ‘We Have A Racist As A President”

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Charlottesville Rally Organizer Chased, Beaten By Mob During Press Conference

U.S. News
Comments

Seattle Police Use Pepper Spray as Pro-Trump and Antifa Protesters Face Off

U.S. News
Comments

Soros Group Ramps Up Lobbying Efforts in 2017

U.S. News
Comments

Comments