Biological Warfare? Antifa Protesters Threw Bottles Filled with Sh*t, Piss at White Rally

Counterprotesters at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, confronted White nationalist attendees and reporters using bags filled with urine and feces, according to various reports over the weekend.

As in previous confrontations, antifascist protesters were accused of lobbing tear gas canisters, cement-filled bottles and containers filled with urine and other chemicals at “Unite the Right” rally gatherers on Saturday.

AntiFa has been hyper aggressive at the #UniteTheRight rally. Throwing urine, feces, paint, chemicals, smoke canisters, & pepper spraying. — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) August 12, 2017

1) My co-host reports that "antifa" has attacked him with mace and are throwing urine and feces at #UniteTheRight participants. — James Edwards (@JamesEdwardsTPC) August 12, 2017

Wouldn't using urine and feces to bomb other people be considered using a biological weapon and maybe a terrorist attack — Clark (@clarksmith2000) August 14, 2017

ANTIFA, a left wing organization, threw urine on a left wing media outlet. https://t.co/xMxHwqGSfJ — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) August 12, 2017

ANTIFA came w a ton of full water bottles, balloons filled w urine & feces, pepper spray, homemade weapons, they attacked a peaceful protest — 🌸🌼🌻~ Nina ~🌻🌼🌸 (@NinaCable65) August 13, 2017

Antifa maced, tear-gassed, and assaulted people, threw urine, feces, balloons w/ chemicals and paint, stones, bottles filled w/ cement, &c. — Timothy Tobin (@tatobin2) August 14, 2017

Another reporter claimed Antifa threw pepper spray and pink paint at white nationalists.

Counterprotesters are throwing water balloons filled with pink paint at white nationalists – as seen on this police car pic.twitter.com/4GZ54Ho1yZ — Ned Oliver (@nedoliver) August 12, 2017

NBC’s Katie Couric reported Saturday morning that her producers were “sprayed with urine,” but didn’t identify which side she suspected.

Two of my producers just got sprayed with urine. Lovely. Hard to keep your cool. — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 12, 2017

Sprayed with urine by #Antifa. Finish the story. https://t.co/Lh3MTQHXdC — Nurse Patriot (@LANURSE1) August 12, 2017

“Former New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg also said she saw protesters throwing urine on reporters,” reported The Morning Call, a Virginia newspaper.

However, Stolberg claimed “alt-righties” were responsible – with zero proof.

Disgusting. Alt-righties threw urine on the press. On street people yelling "Nazi scum, off our streets." — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) August 12, 2017

Many questioned why the media did not come out and condemn violence from both sides.

Antifa squirted urine, paint, & feces on people, including a news producer; a female reporter was assaulted by Antifa. 1/2 — AmericanME (@AmericanLuvSong) August 14, 2017

Antifa/BLM threw rocks and carried BASEBALL BATS.

While it's agreed that "white supremacists" need to be denounced, what about them? SMH — AmericanME (@AmericanLuvSong) August 14, 2017

ANTIFA? They've been known to play with their feces/urine. Oddly, when they were throwing at conservatives in past, leftist media was silent https://t.co/ozqb38TD9M — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) August 12, 2017

The scene is reminiscent of one that played out earlier this year in June, where Portland Antifa protesters flung feces and urine-filled balloons, in addition to other chemical agents, at “alt-right” protesters, according to Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman.

Protesters “may have been using ‘gopher gassers,’ small rodent poison gas devices,” Chief Marshman described at the time, blaming left-wing activists for presenting an imminent risk to the public and officers.

The Charlottesville protests came to a head when 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Ohio plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one and injuring over a dozen.