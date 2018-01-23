Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Price Drops Follow Routine Pattern

Image Credits: Chesnot/Getty Images.

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a notable price dip across the board. According toOnChainFX, bitcoin sold for around $10,709 on Monday morning while ether tokens went for a little more than $981. Both these prices represent more than an eight percent price drop over the past 24 hours. Most cryptocurrencies are experiencing a similar decline, with tokens such as Ripple’s XRP plunging more than 13 percent over the past 24 hours.

However, to put this all in perspective, OnChainFX still estimates XRP grew 477 percent over the past month while bitcoin and ether rose 85 percent and 215 percent, respectively. Many experts see this current slump as a temporary period of market correction.

BitGo engineer Jameson Lopp tweeted statistics showing bitcoin’s track record for daily volatility over the past seven years, ranging from 0.22 percent to 1.11 percent in daily flux. So far 2018 appears to have a wider margin of oscillation, driven by broader adoption and more public awareness than cryptocurrency ever had before. Few veteran cryptocurrency experts see the current slip as unique or alarming.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump: Reduced regulations, tax cuts ‘making us a powerhouse again’

Trump: Reduced regulations, tax cuts ‘making us a powerhouse again’

Economy
Comments
Starbucks to boost pay, benefits after U.S. lowers corporate taxes

Starbucks to boost pay, benefits after U.S. lowers corporate taxes

Economy
Comments

Disney Corrects Press Release To Properly Credit Trump’s Tax Reform

Economy
Comments

Disney to Give Employees $1,000 Bonuses in Wake of Tax Reform

Economy
Comments

Verizon quarterly profit jumps, helped by tax reform

Economy
Comments

Comments