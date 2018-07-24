Bitcoin Hits Two-Month High at $8,000

Bitcoin shook off a bearish two months after rising above $8,000 Tuesday but based on past behavior, another pullback could be coming, according to technical analysts that cover cryptocurrency.

“Given that it has trended down so sharply since May, I wouldn’t want to get too greedy,” said Newton Advisor founder and analyst Mark Newton. “Looking at cycles near term, this doesn’t mean it will go back to its highs right away.”

Newton said he would still “wait and see” if bitcoin can recover based on the digital currency’s behavior in the past month. Bitcoin had struggled to break above $7,000 until last week, and traded in the $6,000 range for most of July. It has fallen roughly 50 percent this year, and down 60 percent from its highs near $20,000 in December, according to data from CoinDesk.

Read more