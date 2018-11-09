Bitcoin Hovers Near New Weekly Low

Image Credits: Marco Verch, Flickr.

Bitcoin prices are trading lower Friday, on track for back-to-back losing sessions for the first time since late October.

The world’s largest digital currency is creeping toward its lowest level of the week trading at $6,357.02, down 1.3% since Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on the Kraken exchange. A move below $6,330 for bitcoin BTCUSD, +0.10% would mark a new weekly low.

For Charles Hayter, co-founder of CryptoCompare it’s business as usual for crypto participants. “The $6k mark remains fairly solid, volumes are on the lighter side but we are still seeing some positive steps, albeit slowly,” he said, citing Fidelity’s decision to open a cryptocurrency trading business for institutional investors.

