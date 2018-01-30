Bitcoin Mining Driving Up Cost Of PC Graphics Cards

As the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have skyrocketed over the last several months, so too has the price of the tools used to mine for the digital currencies, including the cost of graphics cards.

Mid-range and high-end graphics processing units (GPU) from manufacturers like Nvidia and AMD have been in high demand for those hoping to mine for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and popular altcoins like Ethereum and Ripple.

According to a report from Polygon, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card has a suggested retail price of $380 but has been selling for around $450 for the better part of the last year due to high demand and low supply.

