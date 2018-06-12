Bitcoin Sinks to Two-Month Low

Image Credits: BTC Keychain, Flickr.

Bitcoin fell to a two-month low on Tuesday, sliding in three of the last four sessions on nagging regulatory and security concerns after the weekend hacking of South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Coinrail.

The original virtual currency is nearing its lowest level of the year of just under $6,000 BTC=BTSP on the Bitstamp platform. It fell to a low of below $6,500 and last traded down 4.7 percent at $6,551.48.

So far in 2018, bitcoin is down nearly 53 percent, after soaring more than 1,300 percent last year.

