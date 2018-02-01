Bitcoin skids to lowest since November after worst month in three years

Image Credits: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, skidded 9 percent on Thursday to its lowest level since late November, as a Facebook ban on cryptocurrency adverts and a growing regulatory backlash against the nascent market rattled investors.

On the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange BTC=BTSP bitcoin fell to as low as $9,165, marking a more than 50 percent fall from a peak of almost $20,000 hit in December. It slid more than 26 percent last month, in its worst monthly performance since January 2015.

Facebook (FB.O) said in a post on its website this week that it was banning all adverts that “promote financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency”.

