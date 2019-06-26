Bitcoin Soars Close to $13,000

Image Credits: Chesnot/Getty Images.

Bitcoin skyrocketed close to $13,000 on Wednesday, notching a 17-month high and continuing a stunning turnaround for the cryptocurrency in 2019.

The digital currency surged as high as $12,919 in early morning trade, according to CoinDesk’s bitcoin price index, which tracks prices from various exchanges.

traffic_analyzer / Getty Images

That was the highest level the virtual coin had traded at since January 2018. It’s now up 230% since the start of this year. Bitcoin last traded about 11% higher on Wednesday to $12,565.

