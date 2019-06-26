Bitcoin Soars Close to $13,000

Bitcoin skyrocketed close to $13,000 on Wednesday, notching a 17-month high and continuing a stunning turnaround for the cryptocurrency in 2019.

The digital currency surged as high as $12,919 in early morning trade, according to CoinDesk’s bitcoin price index, which tracks prices from various exchanges.

That was the highest level the virtual coin had traded at since January 2018. It’s now up 230% since the start of this year. Bitcoin last traded about 11% higher on Wednesday to $12,565.

Read more



As radical leftists push boycotts of conservatives and Big Tech censors and bans patriots worldwide, Infowars is taking the fight to the next level.