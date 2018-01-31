Bitcoin Tax Payments Bill Advances in Arizona

Image Credits: Pixabay.

Lawmakers in Arizona have advanced a proposal that would allow residents in the state to pay their taxes in bitcoin.

CoinDesk reported earlier this month that a proposed law before the Arizona legislature would, if approved, let taxpayers make their payments in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. The bill was submitted on Jan. 9.

“The Department [of Revenue] shall convert cryptocurrency payments to United States dollars at the prevailing rate within twenty-four hours after receipt and shall credit the taxpayer’s account with the converted dollar amount,” the text of the bill reads.

