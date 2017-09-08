Bitcoin's Price Tanks after Report China may Shut Down Exchanges

Image Credits: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

The price of bitcoin fell sharply after a report China’s regulators are planning a further crackdown on the digital currency.

Local outlet Caixin is reporting the Asian country is planning to shut down local bitcoin exchanges, according to a Google translation.

Bitcoin’s price fell 7 percent Friday after the news, according to Coindesk market data.

On Monday, Chinese regulators announced a ban on organizations from raising funds using initial coin offerings (ICOs), which sparked a $200 decline in the price of bitcoin.

Read more


Related Articles

Equifax Hit With $70 Billion Lawsuit After Leaking 143 Million Social Security Numbers

Equifax Hit With $70 Billion Lawsuit After Leaking 143 Million Social Security Numbers

Economy
Comments
Trump Snubs GOP Elite For Hurricane Relief

Trump Snubs GOP Elite For Hurricane Relief

Economy
Comments

Slow Wage Growth Could Be Thanks to ‘Sticky Wages’

Economy
Comments

Disney Tumbles After Bob Iger Cuts Outlook

Economy
Comments

The Liberal Media Totally Ignores President Trump’s Address On Tax Reform

Economy
Comments

Comments