Bitcoin's Price Tanks after Report China may Shut Down Exchanges

The price of bitcoin fell sharply after a report China’s regulators are planning a further crackdown on the digital currency.

Local outlet Caixin is reporting the Asian country is planning to shut down local bitcoin exchanges, according to a Google translation.

Bitcoin’s price fell 7 percent Friday after the news, according to Coindesk market data.

On Monday, Chinese regulators announced a ban on organizations from raising funds using initial coin offerings (ICOs), which sparked a $200 decline in the price of bitcoin.

