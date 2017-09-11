Bitter Hillary: Trump Won Because He Comforted ‘Millions of White People’

In an interview to promoter her book about losing the election to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton claimed that she lost because Trump ran a campaign of nostalgia and it was a ‘comfort’ to ‘millions of white people’.

“He was quite successful in referencing the nostalgia that would give hope, comfort, settle grievances, for millions of people who were upset about gains that were made by others,” Clinton stated during the CBS interview, aired Sunday.

“What you’re saying is millions of white people,” interviewer Jane Pauley stated.

“Millions of white people,” Clinton confirmed. “Yeah, millions of white people.”

Clinton also blamed ‘sexism and misogyny’ for her loss, and claimed that a majority of Americans felt ‘we really don’t want a woman commander in chief’.

At no point did Clinton admit that it was her own scandal ridden history that could have contributed to her loss.

Hillary was also asked about her infamous ‘deplorables’ comment, to which she revealed she actually still stands by:

Clinton said that she believed ‘Trump’s behavior was deplorable’ and that a “large number of people” who supported him didn’t care.

Hillary refused to accept that she ‘energized’ Trump supporters by calling them deplorable, claiming instead ‘they were already energized’. She also refused to accept that she offended anyone by labeling them in such a way.

Hillary also labeled Trump’s inauguration speech as a ‘cry from the white nationalist gut’.

Elsewhere during the interview, Clinton revealed that she was so confident that she would be President that she bought a second house, worth $1.16 million, next to her residence in Chappaqua, New York, so her staff would be able to stay there during retreats.

“I thought I was going to win,” Hillary said.

Hillary didn’t win, she lost, and now she says she will never run for office again: