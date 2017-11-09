Bizarre 3-Year-Long Supernova Defies Our Understanding of How Stars Die

Image Credits: NASA/CXC/U.Texas / Flickr.

The appearance of a years-long supernova explosion challenges scientists’ current understanding of star formation and death, and work is underway to explain the bizarre phenomenon.

Stars more than eight times the mass of the sun end their lives in fantastic explosions called supernovas. These are among the most energetic phenomena in the universe. The brightness of a single dying star can briefly rival that of an entire galaxy. Supernovas that form from supermassive stars typically rise quickly to a peak brightness and then fade over the course of around 100 days as the shock wave loses energy.

