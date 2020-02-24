Bizarre: 9-Year-Old Comes Out to Pete Buttigieg During Campaign Rally

A nine-year-old boy chose a campaign event to ask advice from Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on how to come out as gay, in one of the most bizarre moments of the 2020 campaign.

The incident happened on stage during a campaign rally Saturday in Denver, Colorado, where the young boy named Zachary Ro asked the former Indiana mayor about the best way to come out.

“Would you help me tell the world I’m gay, too? I want to be brave like you,” stated Ro’s question, read by a moderator.

“I don’t think you need a lot of advice for me on bravery. You seem pretty strong to me,” Buttigieg responded, during the event.

“It took me a long time to figure out how to tell even my best friend that I was gay, let alone to go out there and tell the world and to see you willing to come to terms with who you are in a room full of 1,000 people, thousands of people you’ve never met that’s, that’s really something.”



