Bizarre: Beto O’Rourke Appears to Laugh While Discussing El Paso Shooting

Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) appeared to hold back laughter when discussing the shooting in El Paso over the weekend that left 22 dead.

During the AFSCME 2020 Public Service Forum in Las Vegas on Saturday, Beto addressed breaking news of the mass shooting, saying he was immensely saddened by the tragedy – moments before a bizarre smile appears on his face.

Watch the video from different angles.

Here’s a CBS version, starting at 00:00:40:

Fox News, @ 00:01:11:

And a HuffPo version, at around 00:00:30:

Numerous YouTube users questioned the strange reaction, with some asking if Beto was experiencing what psychologists have dubbed, “duper’s delight,” defined by one website as “the pleasure of being able to manipulate someone, often made visible to others by flashing a smile at an inappropriate moment.”

The mass shooting in El Paso, which took place at a Wal-Mart on Saturday, left 22 dead and dozens injured.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

Also, watch Greg Reese’s report: FBI Takes Full Control Of El Paso Shooting – VEGAS 2.0