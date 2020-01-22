Bizarre: Chuck Schumer Motions For 'Nobody' To Leave His Chair

Image Credits: @Graenni/Twitter.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught in a strange moment on the Senate floor Wednesday, where he appeared to tell somebody who wasn’t there to get out of his chair.

Footage from the Senate impeachment trial shows Schumer approach his empty chair before beckoning someone or something to leave for him to take a seat.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wa.), seated directly behind Schumer, and Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.), sitting next to Murray, exchanged looks of confusion.

Social media users had their own theories about the incident.

Former Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer joked Schumer was communicating with the devil to “get his ass out of the chair.”

He’s not the only Democrat leader who appears to lose it.

Over the years, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly slurred and stumbled over her words and babbled nonsensically during many press briefings.

Here’s just one example of Pelosi stammering incoherently tweeted out by President Trump last May:

Pelosi even slurred and stumbled just last week during a press conference about impeachment.

When it comes to the Democrat leadership, they’re not sending their best.

The Impeachment managers, or more aptly titled mis-managers, brought their carnival of hypocrisy to the Senate.

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Denver Post Columnist Says He Was Fired For His Belief There Are Only Two Sexes

Denver Post Columnist Says He Was Fired For His Belief There Are Only Two Sexes

U.S. News
Comments
Sanders Says He Will Consider Tearing Down EXISTING Border Wall

Sanders Says He Will Consider Tearing Down EXISTING Border Wall

U.S. News
Comments

Oddsmakers Bet The Senate Won’t Convict Trump & His Reelection Is Certain

U.S. News
comments

COPS: FL man killed pro-Trump boss with trowel after ‘argument about politics’

U.S. News
comments

‘Those Are Voters We Already Have’: Trump Campaign Manager Brushes Off Immigration As A Top Issue

U.S. News
comments

Comments