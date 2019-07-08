Bizarre Trend of People Licking Food Then Putting it Back Continues

A disgusting new fad where people film themselves licking food and then replacing it seems to be continuing despite the threat of lengthy prison sentences.

A new video originally posted to Instagram shows a woman with the profile name ‘shelley_golden’ opening and licking a tub of what appears to be ice cream before placing it back in a freezer.

That Blue Bell ice cream girl has started something. 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6tWRSW3MTQ — Tunde, MPAS, PA-C (@GatorPA_) July 2, 2019

Another video shows 36-year-old Lenise Lloyd Martin III doing precisely the same thing to a carton of Blue Bell ice cream at a grocery store in Belle Rose, west of New Orleans.

It later emerged that Martin had purchased the ice cream before the stunt, but he was arrested anyway and faces charges of “unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity and criminal mischief”.

Martin was inspired by a teen who originally pulled the same stunt at a Walmart in eastern Texas.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

The teen originally faced up to 20 years in prison for tampering with a consumer product, but she will not face charges because she is a minor.

Another clip shows what appears to be a transgender individual taking a swig of mouthwash before spitting it back in the bottle and walking away.

Honestly who is raising these monsters pic.twitter.com/DDpZBFqMNG — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 3, 2019

Another person who goes by the name ‘Shawn Mendes’ on Twitter had his friend film him scooping out a chunk of ice cream with his hand before putting it back in the freezer.

I love ice cream pic.twitter.com/CWA1aNBmJU — LARZ (@GAYSHAWNMENDES) July 3, 2019

The kids are definitely NOT alright.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————