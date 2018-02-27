Bizarre Video: David Hogg Says Sister Lost 4 Friends, Then 2...Then 3?

Video shared on social media shows anti-gun activist David Hogg reporting three different accounts on the deaths of his sister’s friends.

Here is the video that got @LauraLoomer banned on @facebook Let’s see if @Twitter will silence another conservative pic.twitter.com/zpVTR1zlz0 — 🇺🇸MFLYNNJR🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) February 27, 2018

In the video, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas student can be seen describing three different accounts of his sister’s friends’ deaths.

In the beginning of the video (Feb. 17), Hogg says during a speech his sister lost four friends.

“Sadly, my sister lost four of her friends…”

In the next clip (Feb. 15), he says his sister lost two friends.

“However, my sister – who’s a freshman here – she had two of her, like, best friends die.”

In yet another clip (Feb. 16), Hogg says his sister actually lost three friends.

“The amount of deaths I’ve had to deal with, with my sister having three of her best friends die.”

In the final clip (Feb. 15), Hogg says his sister lost two friends.

“And then, my sister – she’s a freshman – and she had two of her best friends die.”

And in other video he is heard saying his sister lost two friends.

Here’s David Hogg being coached once again. Listen carefully as he’s told “No cursing!” pic.twitter.com/fz09w1jPjS — TruthSeeker7 (@Prophecy_106) February 25, 2018

Independent investigator Laura Loomer was banned from Facebook on Monday for sharing the video and calling Hogg a “liar”.

Infowars has received two strikes from YouTube for “bullying” Hogg in the video, “David Hogg Can’t Remember His Lines In TV Interview.”

It’s clear the establishment doesn’t want the many inconsistencies with the shooting and with Hogg himself to be pointed out, because none of our videos in any way bully anybody; rather they simply ask questions and provide commentary to video shot by local media.

