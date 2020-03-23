Bizarre Video: Madonna Praises Coronavirus as the ‘great equalizer’ While Sitting Naked in Tub

Some of us are handling the recommended quarantine better than others.

Case in point: “Material Girl” singer Madonna, 61, who’s been suffering a public mental breakdown during the coronavirus crisis, put out a bizarre video in which she’s sitting in a bathtub naked praising the coronavirus as the “great equalizer.”

In the video, posted to Twitter Sunday, the “Like a Virgin” vocalist says what’s great about the “no discrimination Covid-19” is that it has “made us all equal in many ways.”

“It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it,” she says in the video, as ominous music plays in the background.

“What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways and what’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways,” she says.

Her tweet was widely mocked on social media, with some accusing her of narcissism.

“You are slowly transforming into a Japanese horror film right before our eyes. I feel like your two videos away from actually becoming the girl in the ring,” one woman commented to Madonna.

In an equally bizarre video, illustrating she’s completely losing it, the singer mocks the coronavirus panic buys with a rendition of her 90s hit “Vogue.”

Madonna cancelled shows earlier this month at the onset of the coronavirus hysteria, along with hundreds of others in the music industry following social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC.

