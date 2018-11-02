Black Activist Group Demands CNN 'Put House In Order' After Lemon Race Baiting

A black activist group has called on CNN President Jeff Zucker to comment on host Don Lemon’s assertions this week that white men are the biggest terroristic threat in America, saying that it is “outrageous”.

Project 21, which bills itself as a ‘black leadership group”, under the umbrella of conservative group The National Center for Public Policy Research, issued a press release condemning Lemon’s comments.

In the statement, co-chairs Stacy Washington, Horace Cooper, and Bishop Council Nedd note that “Within a space of five seconds, CNN’s Don Lemon went from saying we shouldn’t demonize people to broadly labeling white men as our nation’s ‘biggest terror threat.’”

“That’s not responsible journalism. This cannot stand.” the statement continues.

“CNN President Jeff Zucker recently called out the White House for its criticism of the media, saying President Trump doesn’t comprehend the importance of the words he uses. It’s time for Zucker to put his own house in order – starting with explaining how Don Lemon’s outrageous statement can stand in light of Zucker’s call for civility.” the group further adds.

In a further broadcast, Lemon doubled down on his comments, saying that anyone who is angry at his assertions is ‘missing the point’.

Another prominent black voice to condemn Lemon’s comments this week was Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson, who described Lemon’s words as “ridiculous,” and noted that there is “a history of dividing people into different segments and that has caused a lot of problems in the past.”

“And we’ve paid big prices for that. But let’s don’t (sic) sweep it under the rug. Let’s acknowledge it, but let’s learn from it and move in a positive direction, not a negative direction.” Carson added.

Lemon did not address the comments further Thursday night, but did ridiculously claim that he is “an independent,” while praising Oprah Winfrey’s ‘civility’ during her town hall speech in Georgia.