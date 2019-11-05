Black Cat Invades NFL Game

A black cat invaded the football field where the Dallas Cowboys were playing the New York Giants on Monday night.

The cat walked on the midfield near the end of the second quarter, prompting referees to stop the game for about two minutes until the cat left.

The Cowboys ultimately won the game again their division rival by 37-18.

Economic Terrorism! MSM Tries To Crash US Economy; Sides With China Against US



Alex Jones breaks down the economic terrorism of the Chinese and how the American mainstream media have chosen to back the ChiComs over the American people.

