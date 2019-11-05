Black Cat Invades NFL Game

Image Credits: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images.

A black cat invaded the football field where the Dallas Cowboys were playing the New York Giants on Monday night.

The cat walked on the midfield near the end of the second quarter, prompting referees to stop the game for about two minutes until the cat left.

The Cowboys ultimately won the game again their division rival by 37-18.

