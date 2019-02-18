Black Civil Rights Activist Says Jussie Smollet Could Have Started "Race War"

Black civil rights activist Najee Ali is calling for the arrest and prosecution of actor Jussie Smollett for allegedly lying about being the victim of a hate crime, saying Smollett could have unintentionally triggered a “race war”.

During a press conference yesterday, Ali, who is the director of Project Islamic HOPE, said Smollett’s actions were an insult to real victims of hate crime.

“It’s a slap in the face. We have many members of the black community and the LGBTQ community who have been the victims of racism and hate crimes, so for Smollett to say that he was a victim…and we believe is a lie…certainly is an injustice to those true victims…,” Ali said. “Jussie Smollett must be brought to justice for lying.”

Ali also expressed concern that Smollett “could have created a race war” because more “extreme” members of the black community were so angry that they wanted to “retaliate” violently.

“If Jussie Smollett really wants to do what’s right, he’ll stop this campaign of lies,” said Ali.

After initially believing the story that Smollett was attacked by racist Trump supporters who yelled, “This is MAGA country,” Ali said he changed his mind after Smollett’s “campaign of lies continued to be unraveled.”

Ali’s response is more honest than most leftists’ reaction, the vast majority of whom have refused to address the issue despite vociferous initial tweets that blamed the attack on Trump and his supporters before any evidence was in.

Leftists after zero evidence of Smollett attack being carried out by Trump supporters; "This was definitely evil, homophobic, racist Trump supporters' fault!" Leftists after several pieces of evidence suggest Smollett staged attack; "We have to wait for the evidence!" — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 18, 2019

As Michael David Smith highlights, it appears as though Smollett thought police had two innocent men in custody and was ready to testify against them for carrying out the attack.

Only when he found out that the two suspects in custody were the Nigerian brothers he allegedly paid to stage the attack did Smollett change his mind.

If this is true, it's horrific. The implication is that Jussie Smollett thought the police had two innocent men in custody and he said he would testify against them. Only when he realized the cops got the right guys-the guys he orchestrated the hoax with-did he refuse to comply. pic.twitter.com/7Ka7RSI7OW — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) February 18, 2019

