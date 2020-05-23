Black Conservatives: Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comment ‘Racist and Dehumanizing’

Black conservative pundits unleashed disgust on Joe Biden (D) Friday after he stated that black Americans “ain’t black” if they are still considering supporting President Trump, describing his remarks as “racist and dehumanizing.”

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden, the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee, said during an interview with Breakfast Club cohost Charlamagne tha God.

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact that I want something for my community,” Charlamagne responded:



Charlamagne is taking heat over comments by Joe Biden about black people only being black if they vote democrat and most importantly vote for Joe Biden!

Several right-wing pundits reacted on social media, slamming Biden.

“WOW!! @JoeBiden tells @cthagod that if blacks have to think about whether they are for Trump or for Biden then, “YOU AIN’T BLACK,” conservative firebrand and BLEXIT pioneer Candace Owens said.

“Disgusting! @TheDemocrats view black people as trained chimpanzees who should not ask questions, but perform the same circus act every 4 years,” she added:

WOW!! @JoeBiden tells @cthagod that if blacks have to think about whether they are for Trump or for Biden then, “YOU AIN’T BLACK”. Disgusting! @TheDemocrats view black people as trained chimpanzees who should not ask questions, but perform the same circus act every 4 years. pic.twitter.com/2ObfeXJTFz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 22, 2020

REMINDER BLACK PEOPLE: If you don’t do the bidding for wealthy white Democrats “YOU AIN’T BLACK”. Just IMAGINE the media reaction if @realDonaldTrump said this to a black person that asked questions about his policies? Or if Trump said “ain’t” when speaking to black people? pic.twitter.com/ipKNPUVhC9 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 22, 2020

