Black Female Republican Candidate Exposes Dem Destruction in Baltimore

A pro-Trump Republican Congressional Nominee in MD-District 7 named Kimberly Klacik has dropped one of 2020’s best political advertisements.

Klacik begins her video by proving the current leaders of Baltimore don’t actually care about black lives.

“Walk with me. They don’t want you to see this,” she says while strolling down a dilapidated city street.

Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

“This is the reality for black people every single day. Crumbling infrastructure, abandoned homes, poverty and crime,” Kimberly explains while giving a tour of the crumbling neighborhood.

She goes on to say that after 53 years of Democrat rule in Baltimore, the once-great metropolis has become a nationwide leader in negative categories such as crime, homicides, poverty, drug deaths and more.

Next, Klacik asks citizens on the streets if they want to “defund the police,” and every person answers, “No.”

Kim continues to note that Democrats are afraid of people exposing their failed leadership in cities across the nation, saying, “That’s why I’m running for Congress. Because all black lives matter. Baltimore matters. And black people don’t have to vote Democrat!”

