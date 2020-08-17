Black Female Republican Candidate Exposes Dem Destruction in Baltimore

A pro-Trump Republican Congressional Nominee in MD-District 7 named Kimberly Klacik has dropped one of 2020’s best political advertisements.

Klacik begins her video by proving the current leaders of Baltimore don’t actually care about black lives.

“Walk with me. They don’t want you to see this,” she says while strolling down a dilapidated city street.

“This is the reality for black people every single day. Crumbling infrastructure, abandoned homes, poverty and crime,” Kimberly explains while giving a tour of the crumbling neighborhood.

She goes on to say that after 53 years of Democrat rule in Baltimore, the once-great metropolis has become a nationwide leader in negative categories such as crime, homicides, poverty, drug deaths and more.

Next, Klacik asks citizens on the streets if they want to “defund the police,” and every person answers, “No.”

Kim continues to note that Democrats are afraid of people exposing their failed leadership in cities across the nation, saying, “That’s why I’m running for Congress. Because all black lives matter. Baltimore matters. And black people don’t have to vote Democrat!”

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Black Lives Matter Rioters in Portland Target Passersby in Violent Sunday Night

Black Lives Matter Rioters in Portland Target Passersby in Violent Sunday Night

U.S. News
Comments
Watch: BLM/Antifa Fail To Disrupt Ca Trump Rally

Watch: BLM/Antifa Fail To Disrupt Ca Trump Rally

U.S. News
Comments

Bannon: Democrats Want ‘Destruction Of American Way Of Life’

U.S. News
comments

Social Media Celebrates Child Murder

Newswars Redirect
comments

Austin, TX – Home Invasion Capitol Of The World Or Bust!

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments