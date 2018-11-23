Black Friday chaos around the world as frantic shoppers scramble for bargains

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year – and sometimes one of the most violent.

With plenty of bargains up for grabs, shoppers can get impatient and even aggressive as they hit the high street.

And this year is no different – with shocking scenes already starting to erupt in stores across the world this morning.

In their quest to snap up a bargain, shoppers at a South Africa mall were seen breaking into a store as staff tried to keep them out.

Footage shows staff pushing against the doors of Baywest Mall, before they begin to break open and people start to flood in.

