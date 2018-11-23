Black Friday: The Best of The Worst

The year’s most infamous shopping spree is almost over and Infowars has searched the internet for the worst displays of humanity in the name of saving money.

The following clips are taken from Black Friday events around the world and contain vulgar language and some violence:

The cult shopping frenzy escalated in an Alabama mall where a 21-year-old gunman opened fire during the shopping chaos, wounding a 12-year-old girl and an 18-year-old, before being shot to death by police.

Conversely, a Canadian store lived up to the nation’s over-politeness gag with their own “door crashing” event.

