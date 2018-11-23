Black Friday: The Best of The Worst

The year’s most infamous shopping spree is almost over and Infowars has searched the internet for the worst displays of humanity in the name of saving money.

The following clips are taken from Black Friday events around the world and contain vulgar language and some violence:

Scenes at Game Stores at Baywest Mall in Port Elizabeth today during this years #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/TpiiZGulPu — lizzee (@lizTandwa) November 23, 2018

So Y’all Cant Wait For #BlackFriday 😂😂

I Look At You And Pitty You😀

👇🎯Ons sal van u hoor 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cln4ydACVZ — Paul Major NA (@BoyMajor_) November 22, 2018

The stampede at Game on #BlackFriday. Describe this in one word: pic.twitter.com/BYPbbtluSf — City of Windhoek (@MyWindhoek) November 23, 2018

The cult shopping frenzy escalated in an Alabama mall where a 21-year-old gunman opened fire during the shopping chaos, wounding a 12-year-old girl and an 18-year-old, before being shot to death by police.

More exclusive

footage from the Galleria as shots being fired pic.twitter.com/qWyeAukJax — m$ginnetta Nation (@msginnetta) November 23, 2018

“We’ll never do another Black Friday again.” pic.twitter.com/vgdOhkLBiv — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) November 23, 2018

Conversely, a Canadian store lived up to the nation’s over-politeness gag with their own “door crashing” event.