Black Gun Owner Slams Gov’t: Why Do You Want To Take Away My Rights? [VIDEO]

A black gun owner slammed those who would want to restrict guns from law-abiding citizens during a Tuesday city council meeting on how to combat gun violence.

“You want to restrict my right to buy a firearm and protect myself from some of the very people you are talking about in here tonight,” Mark Robinson, a Greensboro, N.C., resident said. “The law abiding citizens of this community, of other communities we are the first ones taxed and the last ones considered.”

Robinson spoke out a city council meeting held to address how the community should handle gun violence and whether it should cancel an up-coming “Gun and Knife Show.” The Greensboro gun owner argued it was far past time for the government to listen to the “majority” in America: law-abiding citizens who might want to buy guns.

