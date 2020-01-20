Black Gun Rights Supporter Destroys MSM's Virginia Rally Race Baiting

A Second Amendment supporter talked to reporters about the mainstream media’s attempts to portray Virginia rally attendees as gun-toting rednecks.

Pro-2A patriot slams Fake News about Virginia's gun rally: "Every news piece you've seen this weekend have brought up the issue of race as though it's nothing but white rednecks and hillbillies out here who care for the Second Amendment." pic.twitter.com/zO5vxzJZzI — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 20, 2020

Wearing a button reading “Guns Save Lives,” the man blasted Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s anti-gun legislation, and slammed the media’s distortion of rally attendees.

“Every news piece you’ve seen this weekend have brought up the issue of race, as though it’s nothing but white rednecks and hillbillies out here who care for the Second Amendment,” the man stated.

“When actually black Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, Americans in general care about the Second Amendment.”

“I work at a gun store part time and I can’t tell you the number of customers I see of all races, all colors, all creeds who care about the Second Amendment and who just want to peaceably live their lives, enjoy their rights and the Second Amendment.”

“Big media, mainstream media be damned,” he added. “If you take a good look at me, you can see I’m a black American and all I’m out here for is to enjoy my Second Amendment rights. That’s why I’m here.”

In a different interview, another African American rally attendee also pushed back against the media’s racist stereotypes.

This pro-2A protester in Richmond just blew the doors off of every Democrat talking point on guns: pic.twitter.com/gI2AGzItlc — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 20, 2020



Alex Jones reports live from the capital in Richmond, Virginia where the governor has tried to infringe on the 2nd amendment rights of millions Americans.

