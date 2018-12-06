Black hole donuts may actually look more like dynamic fountains

Where once there were day-old donuts, now there may be ring-shaped fountains.

New astronomical observations are rewriting scientists’ ideas of what the area around a black hole looks like, and the evidence seems to lean heavily away from something resembling the morning delicacy too closely.

Scientists believe that all large galaxies have a supermassive black hole at their center, pulling in everything around them with tremendous gravitational sway. Before material falls into a black hole, it builds up into a toroidal structure that looks something like a cosmic donut, called the torus.

