Black hole donuts may actually look more like dynamic fountains

Image Credits: National Astronomical Observatory of Japan.

Where once there were day-old donuts, now there may be ring-shaped fountains.

New astronomical observations are rewriting scientists’ ideas of what the area around a black hole looks like, and the evidence seems to lean heavily away from something resembling the morning delicacy too closely.

Scientists believe that all large galaxies have a supermassive black hole at their center, pulling in everything around them with tremendous gravitational sway. Before material falls into a black hole, it builds up into a toroidal structure that looks something like a cosmic donut, called the torus.

Read more


Related Articles

"Super-Earths" Hiding Behind Vast Cloud of Dust

“Super-Earths” Hiding Behind Vast Cloud of Dust

Science & Tech
Comments
Starlight Tally Reveals Cosmic History of Star Formation

Starlight Tally Reveals Cosmic History of Star Formation

Science & Tech
Comments

How Globalists Plan To Poison The Atmosphere To Exterminate Humanity

Science & Tech
Comments

Did NASA Just Admit Aliens Have Visited Earth?

Science & Tech
Comments

Katie Tur Says There Is No Point To Life Until We Do Something About Climate Change

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments