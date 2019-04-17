Black Immigrant Wearing MAGA Hat Beaten in Maryland

Image Credits: R. Nial Bradshaw / Flickr.

A black immigrant from West Africa was beaten up Saturday by two black men in Germantown, Maryland, because the victim was wearing a red Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” hat, police say.

The victim, Atsu Nable, is a legal immigrant from Togo and he supports President Donald Trump. But the two alleged attackers were apparently incensed by the victim’s Trump hat.

According to ABC 7, the man was punched in the head and upper body and his hat taken away from him.

The Montgomery County Police Department said in a Monday press release that the beaten man, “who was wearing a red, Make America Great Again hat, was approached by two men who began harassing the victim and asking why he was wearing the MAGA hat.”

“The victim told the suspects that he was entitled to his own views and kept walking away from the suspects. The suspects began striking the victim and telling him to take the hat off. The victim continued to be struck by the suspects until he fell to the ground. The suspects then removed property from the victim and destroyed items of value. The suspects then fled the scene,” the statement added.

