Black Immigrant Wearing MAGA Hat Beaten in Maryland

A black immigrant from West Africa was beaten up Saturday by two black men in Germantown, Maryland, because the victim was wearing a red Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” hat, police say.

The victim, Atsu Nable, is a legal immigrant from Togo and he supports President Donald Trump. But the two alleged attackers were apparently incensed by the victim’s Trump hat.

According to ABC 7, the man was punched in the head and upper body and his hat taken away from him.

NEW: This Germantown, Md. man tells @ABC7News he was attacked Saturday in his neighborhood by two men all because he was wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat. The men punched the Trump supporter (a legal immigrant from Togo) in the head + upper body and tried to steal his📱. pic.twitter.com/BjRXbLjfXJ — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) April 15, 2019

The Montgomery County Police Department said in a Monday press release that the beaten man, “who was wearing a red, Make America Great Again hat, was approached by two men who began harassing the victim and asking why he was wearing the MAGA hat.”

“The victim told the suspects that he was entitled to his own views and kept walking away from the suspects. The suspects began striking the victim and telling him to take the hat off. The victim continued to be struck by the suspects until he fell to the ground. The suspects then removed property from the victim and destroyed items of value. The suspects then fled the scene,” the statement added.

