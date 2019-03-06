Black Journalists Association Puts CNN On ‘Special Media Monitoring List’ For Lack Of Diversity

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) placed CNN on a “special media monitoring list” Tuesday for lacking diversity at the network’s most senior positions, the NABJ announced.

The NABJ made the decision to place CNN on the list after the network’s president Jeff Zucker declined an invitation to meet with representatives from the organization.

As part of being monitored, “a special team will perform further research and an analysis of CNN’s diversity, inclusion and equity practices,” the NABJ said in a statement. The group “is also calling for a civil rights audit that examines the company’s hiring, promotion and compensation practices involving black employees.”

CNN and NABJ blame the failure to set up a meeting and the rift between the organizations on the toxic relationship between the network and NABJ Vice President Roland Martin.

