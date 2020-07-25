Black Lives Matter Activists Have Their Toddlers Carry 'F**k The Police' Signs

Image Credits: @MrAndyNgo/Twitter.

Video shared on social media Wednesday shows Black Lives Matter activists brought toddlers to the Portland federal courthouse where riots were taking place and had them hold vile signs saying “F**k the police” and repeat the slogan on cue.

As Andy Ngo noted, one toddler threw up the black power fist.

The federal courthouse was the scene of days of rioting:

Other Portland “moms” were seen using their unborn children as human shields to protect the rioters:

I recognize a lot of the so-called ‘moms’ as the same antifa women who dressed in black as recent as a couple days ago,” Andy Ngo said Wednesday. “They just put on a yellow shirt now for optics.”

“Most of these people aren’t mothers and many don’t even identify as female.

Since President Trump launched Operation Legend, an attempt to quell violence in some of America’s most dangerous cities, the media and politicians have doubled down on the “mostly peaceful” protesters narrative, attempting to blame federal agents for inciting violence.

