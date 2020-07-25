Black Lives Matter Activists Have Their Toddlers Carry 'F**k The Police' Signs

Video shared on social media Wednesday shows Black Lives Matter activists brought toddlers to the Portland federal courthouse where riots were taking place and had them hold vile signs saying “F**k the police” and repeat the slogan on cue.

As Andy Ngo noted, one toddler threw up the black power fist.

Toddlers and very young children are marched outside the Portland federal courthouse. They carry signs and say, “F— the police” on cue from the adults. One toddler does the black power fist. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Xr4ubMrKZs — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 23, 2020

The federal courthouse was the scene of days of rioting:

Federal law enforcement are pelted with projectiles every time they make an arrest at the Portland federal courthouse. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/WOIytj5G3v — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 23, 2020

Other Portland “moms” were seen using their unborn children as human shields to protect the rioters:

Nothing like putting your fully formed baby at risk by bringing your 9 month preggo belly to a riot for woke points. pic.twitter.com/AYCxmWxfDd — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) July 19, 2020

I recognize a lot of the so-called ‘moms’ as the same antifa women who dressed in black as recent as a couple days ago,” Andy Ngo said Wednesday. “They just put on a yellow shirt now for optics.”

“Most of these people aren’t mothers and many don’t even identify as female.

I recognize a lot of the so-called “moms” as the same antifa women who dressed in black as recent as a couple days ago. They just put on a yellow shirt now for optics. Most of these people aren’t mothers & many don’t even identify as female. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/UPffcao0fv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020

Since President Trump launched Operation Legend, an attempt to quell violence in some of America’s most dangerous cities, the media and politicians have doubled down on the “mostly peaceful” protesters narrative, attempting to blame federal agents for inciting violence.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!