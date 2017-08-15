Black Lives Matter Co-Founder: Hate Speech 'Is Not Protected Under the First Amendment'

On Monday’s broadcast of “MSNBCLive,” Black Lives Matter co-founder and Executive Director and Founder of Dignity Now Patrisse Cullors argued that hate speech isn’t protected by the First Amendment and white supremacists are “directly related” to President Trump’s policies.

Cullors said, “David Duke and the white supremacists who showed up to Charlottesville, that is Trump’s base. And that base is not isolated. It’s not — it’s directly related to Trump’s policies and the policies that have continued to harm and kill black people and our allies. I think we’re seeing a movement of white nationalists rising up because they’ve been emboldened by trump and his government. And I really want to invite people to be on the right side of history right now.”

She added, “I think what’s important in this moment is white nationalists are actually fighting to take away people’s rights. Black Lives Matter and groups like Black Lives Matter are fighting for equality. And hate speech, which is what we’re seeing coming out of white nationalist groups, is not protected under the First Amendment rights.”