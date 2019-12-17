Black Lives Matter-Connected DA Threatens to Arrest Detective Investigating White-On-Black Police Shooting

A Philadelphia police detective assigned to investigate the shooting of a black man by a white police officer has been threatened with arrest by the city’s District Attorney for concluding race played no part in the death.

Detective Derrick “Jake” Jacobs was instructed to look into the 2017 fatal police shooting of African American dirt biker David Jones, who was shot and killed by white cop Ryan Pownall.

After exonerating Pownall by determining race played no part in the incident, liberal Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner threatened to arrest Jacobs, opened a grand jury investigation against him and then tried to silence the detective until Pownall’s trial ends in January.

Krasner is hell-bent on indicting Pownall for murder in order to avoid the anticipated backlash by minorities in the city who see the death as another racially motivated cop killing.

Before becoming Philadelphia’s D.A., Krasner was frequently in opposition to the Philadelphia Police Department, suing them 75 times according to the New York Times.

While running for D.A., Krasner received a $1.45 million check from billionaire globalist George Soros through an independent political action committee called Philadelphia Justice & Public Safety.

At Krasner’s election victory party in 2017, his supporters chanted, “F**k the FOP” (Fraternal Order of Police) and “No good cops in a racist system.”

Krassner even bragged about being the lawyer for Black Lives Matter and called “policing and prosecution systemically racist” in his first campaign video.

Ironically, Krasner could be engaging in “systemically racist prosecution” by trying to indict Pownall for murder simply because of his race.

However, Jacobs is fighting back, filing a pro se civil rights lawsuit against the Philadelphia D.A.’s office last month.

“I, Detective Jacobs, became an integral part of the investigation due to my involvement in interviewing the majority of ‘fact’ witnesses with integrity and honesty, which did not conform to the District Attorney’s Office political agenda,” the complaint states. “This caused the District Attorney’s Office to surgically remove me from the investigation of Police Officer Ryan Pownall.”

“Based on 20 years experience and the factual knowledge he possessed on the investigation” the lawsuit states, “only false, misleading or perjured testimony was presented to the grand jury in order to obtain an indictment against Pownall.”

“When Jacobs attempted to expose this corruption, criminal proceedings were initiated against Detective Derrick Jacobs by Assistant District Attorney Tracy Tripp and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office,” the suit continues.

Jacobs’ complaint claims, “The D.A.’s office prosecuted Detective Derrick Jacobs… in an effort to stop, deter and eliminate the detective from exposing exculpatory evidence in the prosecution of Police Officer Ryan Pownall.”

Additionally, Jacobs claims the D.A. conspired with members of Black Lives Matter to intimidate a key witness to the shooting.

The witness, Terrence Freeman, was in the back of Pownall’s cruiser with his two children when the officer stopped David Jones for weaving in and out of traffic.

Pownall searched Jones and found a gun in his waistband, which led to a fight and Pownall ultimately shooting the armed suspect three times.

“Jones was armed,” Jacobs said of the altercation. “Pownall believed he was shooting Jones to protect himself and possibly Freeman and his children as well.”

Jacobs claims Black Lives Matter “got to Freeman,” explaining the witness originally testified he told Jones “don’t do it,” meaning don’t use your gun against the officer.

However, in a blog post, a Black Lives Matter member claims Freeman was telling Jones “don’t do it,” as in don’t resist arrest.

Jacobs says Freeman even jumped on his children in anticipation of Jones shooting at the cop.

Proving just how powerful the Philadelphia D.A.’s office is, Jacobs had to file his federal lawsuit himself because no lawyers would take his case.

“This is a political thing. No one wants to skin this cat,” he said, adding, “This is a political hit job on this officer.”

Time will tell if Jacobs’ journey to expose the truth is successful or if the bureaucracy will punish the dissenting detective.

