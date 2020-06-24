Black Lives Matter Destroys Statue of Immigrant Who Died Fighting Slavery

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement vandalized and toppled a statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, an immigrant from Norway who died fighting for the Union against slavery, on Tuesday night in Madison, Wisconsin.

Local ABC affiliate WKOW reported:

Protesters pulled down the Forward statue that normally stands outside the State Capitol and left it lying in the middle of the road.

The same group also tore down the Col. Hans Christian Heg statue a short time later. The group then went on to throw the statue into Lake Monona. Heg fought for the Union during the Civil War and was a stark opponent of slavery during that time.

Tweets of the destruction showed Heg’s pedestal vandalized with the words “BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL” scrawled across it.

The statue was decapitated and thrown into a nearby lake.

Read more


“Should I laugh or cry”? Hungarian PM Orban understands that Western Civilization is collapsing & calls out those organizing it including America’s Democrat Party

Our powerful B vitamin formula, Ultra 12, is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Oregon County Makes Face Masks Mandatory, But Only For White People

Oregon County Makes Face Masks Mandatory, But Only For White People

U.S. News
Comments
Group of Republicans, Who Claim Trump is a 'National Security Risk', Set to Endorse Biden - Report

Group of Republicans, Who Claim Trump is a ‘National Security Risk’, Set to Endorse Biden – Report

U.S. News
Comments

Trump demands action against ‘lowlifes’ after American flag goes up in flames near White House (VIDEOS)

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Bubba Wallace Doubles Down on Noose Story After FBI and NASCAR Debunk Claim

U.S. News
comments

BLM Accuses Self-Flagellated Woke ‘White Slave’ Group Of Hijacking Their Movement

U.S. News
comments

Comments