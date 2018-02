A high school in Vermont’s capital raised a Black Lives Matter flag Thursday morning in honor of Black History Month.

Students at Montpelier High School, where 18 of 350 students are black, took turns raising the flag in a ceremony attended by hundreds of students, staff and community members.

The decision to fly the flag had drawn criticism from Republican state legislator Thomas Terenzini, who told WPTZ this week that the school was setting “a bad example.”

