Black Lives Matter Founder Claims Trump Is Trying To Commit Hitler-Like Genocide [VIDEO]

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter believes President Trump is “literally” trying to “kill our communities” on a scale comparable to Adolf Hitler.

“We wouldn’t as a movement take a seat at the table with Trump because we wouldn’t have done that with Hitler. Trump is literally the epitome of evil, all the evils of this country, be it racism, capitalism, sexism, homophobia and he has set out the most dangerous policies not just that impacts this country but that impacts the globe,” Patrisse Cullors, one of BLM’s three co-founders, told the Los Angeles Times in a Friday interview.

“And so for us, the answer is not to sit with Trump but to resist him and to resist every single policy that he’s implemented that impacts our communities,” Cullors said. “I’m thinking about what I want my children to know in 30, 40, 50 years and I want them to know that I resisted a president at all costs because this president literally tried to kill our communities.”

WATCH: